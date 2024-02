February 9, 2024

“Helping” my kid write an essay, versus “helping” my kid write an essay, is a bit like how I tried to stay out of this shot. I kept gathering facts into an idea and he kept asking me to repeat it more slowly and to spell it, too. And I’m like, if I stand on this chair will I be out of the shot? If I keep just talking over and over about Michael Jordan will you be able to put those thoughts together into a first person essay? (40/365)