February 10, 2024 by mypetmelissa
Arcades are a lot like nightclubs, a wild cacophony made more jarring during daytime. More like a casino, maybe, where small people play games with dreams of beating the house to earn trinkets they could buy cheaper anywhere else. (41/365)
