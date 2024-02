February 12, 2024

100% Thrifted Office Fashion #3



Grown men have complimented me on my shoes (Leather oxford saddle shoes, Savers $8, BØN, super comfortable the brand lives up to its ideal) and women say they haven’t worn knee-highs since they were young. Hankies aren’t just for old ladies. Otherwise paired with a below-the-knee gray pencil skirt, 3/4 sleeve scoop neck baby pink sweater, brass bracelets and a librarian bun, office fashion can be fun. (43/365)