45 / 365
February 14, 2024
Brown paper packages, doily-stenciled tempura hearts, velvet stick-on hearts, vintage valentine hearts, and all the love from my heart, tied up with string. Contains: Pokémon cards. (45/365)
14th February 2024
14th Feb 24
Mypetmelissa
@mypetmelissa
Beauty seeker, bureaucrat, thrifter, and mama of two boys who dizzyingly found true love after divorce | Ex-ClickPro | Canon 70D/13 Pro | ...
1
1
1
365
iPhone 13 Pro
14th February 2024 7:28am
New Faces
Krista Mae
ace
So special! That is going to make a Pokemon lover VERY happy!
February 15th, 2024
