48 / 365
February 17, 2023
We woke to a winter wonderland that dripped and glistened when the sun came out, snow aglow and crystal drips that plopped as the squirrels scrambled to find the acorns they had left behind. (48/365) (from Saturday, oops)
17th February 2024
17th Feb 24
Mypetmelissa
@mypetmelissa
Beauty seeker, bureaucrat, thrifter, and mama of two boys who dizzyingly found true love after divorce | Ex-ClickPro | Canon 70D/13 Pro |
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
17th February 2024 8:41am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
New Faces
page
