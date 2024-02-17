Previous
February 17, 2023 by mypetmelissa
February 17, 2023

We woke to a winter wonderland that dripped and glistened when the sun came out, snow aglow and crystal drips that plopped as the squirrels scrambled to find the acorns they had left behind. (48/365) (from Saturday, oops)
