February 28, 2024

100% Thrifted Office Fashion #4 : why save your best looks for a rainy day?



Raincoat: Navy blue/white checkered cotton sailcloth, silver-tone toggle fasteners, Talbots, not super waterproof in a deluge but keeps you mostly dry and gets lots of compliments, Savers 2021, $10



Sweater: Cobalt blue lambswool/nylon blend, crew neck with buttoned shoulders, lightweight cable knit front and back, Talbots, Savers 2024, $7



Belt: black genuine leather 3/4”, silver-tone floral buckle, Savers 2024, $3



Skirt: black wool, fully lined and pleated with pockets, at knee with kick flap, Savers 2021, $6



Stacked bracelets: black acetate with gold trim, brass with mother of pearl, brass filigree, vintage



Black leather lined gloves ($8), black sweater tights, 1940’s gold/spinel ring, oxford saddle shoes, and a bright floral vintage hankie to tie it all together.



On office days I have to dress up, I can’t wear whatever. If I have to chose something, why not chose clothing that makes me feel pretty and confident?



(59/365)