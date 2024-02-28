Sign up
59 / 365
February 28, 2024
100% Thrifted Office Fashion #4 : why save your best looks for a rainy day?
Raincoat: Navy blue/white checkered cotton sailcloth, silver-tone toggle fasteners, Talbots, not super waterproof in a deluge but keeps you mostly dry and gets lots of compliments, Savers 2021, $10
Sweater: Cobalt blue lambswool/nylon blend, crew neck with buttoned shoulders, lightweight cable knit front and back, Talbots, Savers 2024, $7
Belt: black genuine leather 3/4”, silver-tone floral buckle, Savers 2024, $3
Skirt: black wool, fully lined and pleated with pockets, at knee with kick flap, Savers 2021, $6
Stacked bracelets: black acetate with gold trim, brass with mother of pearl, brass filigree, vintage
Black leather lined gloves ($8), black sweater tights, 1940’s gold/spinel ring, oxford saddle shoes, and a bright floral vintage hankie to tie it all together.
On office days I have to dress up, I can’t wear whatever. If I have to chose something, why not chose clothing that makes me feel pretty and confident?
(59/365)
28th February 2024
28th Feb 24
