March 5, 2024
100% Thrifted Office Fashion #5: Menswear
Despite all the masculine elements, I felt very feminine, it might have been the vintage floral hankie
Shirt: Club Room, cotton percale , actual in fact menswear that I took from Brendan because the arms were too short for him but the fit is too loose for me, thank goodness for sweaters and belts
Sweater: Gap, crew neck, lightweight merino wool, Savers 2024 $7
Skirt: lightweight wool, fully lined, fitted high waist, no pockets 😡, navy blue menswear pinstripe, Savers 2023 $6
Vintage brass bracelets, hankie, navy sweater tights, and Oxford shoes complete the look.
It feels subversive to be feminine in menswear, like we make this look good guys. (65/365)
Mypetmelissa
@mypetmelissa
Beauty seeker, bureaucrat, thrifter, and mama of two boys who dizzyingly found true love after divorce | Ex-ClickPro | Canon 70D/13 Pro | ...
iPhone 13 Pro
5th March 2024 4:09pm
