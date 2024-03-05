Previous
March 5, 2024 by mypetmelissa
March 5, 2024

100% Thrifted Office Fashion #5: Menswear

Despite all the masculine elements, I felt very feminine, it might have been the vintage floral hankie

Shirt: Club Room, cotton percale , actual in fact menswear that I took from Brendan because the arms were too short for him but the fit is too loose for me, thank goodness for sweaters and belts

Sweater: Gap, crew neck, lightweight merino wool, Savers 2024 $7

Skirt: lightweight wool, fully lined, fitted high waist, no pockets 😡, navy blue menswear pinstripe, Savers 2023 $6

Vintage brass bracelets, hankie, navy sweater tights, and Oxford shoes complete the look.

It feels subversive to be feminine in menswear, like we make this look good guys. (65/365)
