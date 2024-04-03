Previous
April 3, 2024 by mypetmelissa
April 3, 2024

It’s been raining for three days and I did a garage to garage trip from my office to the post office inside the mall next door and, you know what, I didn’t feel bad about that. I felt dry. (94/366)
