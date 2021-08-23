Sign up
8 / 365
210823
A runestone north of Stockholm.
Ingrid had it made in memory of her husband Ingemar and her sons Dan and Banke, about thousand years ago. The inscription ends: "This shall be for the remembrance of the men, as long as men live."
23rd August 2021
23rd Aug 21
365
365
Camera
DC-LX100M2
Taken
23rd August 2021 3:42pm
