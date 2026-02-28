Previous
Worries
Worries

Tried to make a sort of drawing/sketch effect on this one.
Black background on the 365 page makes it a bit better i think.
28th February 2026 28th Feb 26

Jack

@mystery
I like playing around with the pictures i make. Photoshop or AI is a great help and fun to use. Everything is ai these days, sometimes...
4% complete

