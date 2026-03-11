Previous
Portriat in b&w by mystery
28 / 365

Portriat in b&w

Today a b&w portrait. Loved this one to much to drop a handfull of filters on it, well, i turned it into b&w :)
11th March 2026 11th Mar 26

Jack

@mystery
I like playing around with the pictures i make. Photoshop, Lightroom or AI is a great help and fun to use. Everything is ai these days,...
