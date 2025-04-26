Previous
Scholarship Show 2025 by mytogblog
Scholarship Show 2025

We had a packed house for our annual Scholarship Show in Design and Visual Arts at Georgian College this year! Congrats to all the students and faculty.
26th April 2025 26th Apr 25

Tim Krywulak

