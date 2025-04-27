Previous
Signs of Spring by mytogblog
8 / 365

Signs of Spring

Sunnier today. Got out the deck furniture and set out a few of the "deck gnomes." Now that's a sure sign Spring is finally here.
27th April 2025 27th Apr 25

