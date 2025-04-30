Previous
Next
New Notebook by mytogblog
11 / 365

New Notebook

A new notebook for my Reels research. Learned a little more about the results from turning the flash on or off from this one with the Canon SD1000. Shows how even simple photos can teach us something, and daily practice adds up over time.
30th April 2025 30th Apr 25

Tim Krywulak

ace
@mytogblog
I'm the host and producer of the "My Tog Blog About Awesome Content Creation" podcast. I've been a digital creator for four years and have nearly...
3% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact