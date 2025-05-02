Previous
Learning Affinity Designer by mytogblog
12 / 365

Learning Affinity Designer

Another quick learning session on Affinity Designer for the Merch store. You have to touch the tool every few days consistently to keep the learning momentum going. Even 15-20 minutes is better than nothing.
2nd May 2025 2nd May 25

Tim Krywulak

@mytogblog
I'm the host and producer of the "My Tog Blog About Awesome Content Creation" podcast. I've been a digital creator for four years and have nearly...
