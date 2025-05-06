Previous
Next
Practicing B-Roll Angles by mytogblog
17 / 365

Practicing B-Roll Angles

I made this one while practicing different angles for b-roll footage for upcoming videos. I edited it with the grain filter in the Prequel app and made a few additional adjustments to Snapseed.
6th May 2025 6th May 25

Tim Krywulak

ace
@mytogblog
I'm the host and producer of the "My Tog Blog About Awesome Content Creation" podcast. I've been a digital creator for four years and have nearly...
4% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Rick Aubin ace
This has a great old school film camera feel to it!
May 8th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact