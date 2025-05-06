Sign up
17 / 365
Practicing B-Roll Angles
I made this one while practicing different angles for b-roll footage for upcoming videos. I edited it with the grain filter in the Prequel app and made a few additional adjustments to Snapseed.
6th May 2025
6th May 25
1
0
Tim Krywulak
ace
@mytogblog
I'm the host and producer of the "My Tog Blog About Awesome Content Creation" podcast. I've been a digital creator for four years and have nearly...
Rick Aubin
ace
This has a great old school film camera feel to it!
May 8th, 2025
