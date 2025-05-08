Previous
Suncatcher Shadow by mytogblog
19 / 365

Suncatcher Shadow

I thought I might not have a photo for this day, but then I caught a glimpse of this shadow on the floor from the suncatcher in the window.
8th May 2025 8th May 25

Tim Krywulak

@mytogblog
I'm the host and producer of the "My Tog Blog About Awesome Content Creation" podcast. I've been a digital creator for four years and have nearly...
