30 / 365
Forget Me Nots
From our backyard. I know these are weeds, but the flowers are kind of nice. A bit blurry, but it's kind of hard to hold the camera when crouching that low. I guess these low shots are a job for the trusty iPhone versus the Canon SD.
19th May 2025
19th May 25
Tim Krywulak
ace
@mytogblog
I'm the host and producer of the "My Tog Blog About Awesome Content Creation" podcast. I've been a digital creator for four years and have nearly...
0
365
Canon PowerShot SD1000
19th May 2025 1:39pm
Tags
flower
,
backyard
,
weed
