Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
35 / 365
IMG_2787
Highland Cow, but here in Central Ontario. Shot using the Vintage Glow Filter by Retropia. First shot, the cow's head was down. But the sound of the shutter with that one got him to look my way for this second one.
23rd August 2025
23rd Aug 25
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Tim Krywulak
ace
@mytogblog
I'm the host and producer of the "My Tog Blog About Awesome Content Creation" podcast. I've been a digital creator for four years and have nearly...
35
photos
1
followers
3
following
9% complete
View this month »
28
29
30
31
32
33
34
35
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS Rebel T7
Taken
23rd August 2025 12:27pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
cow
,
farm
,
ontario
,
retropia
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close