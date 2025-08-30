Sign up
Previous
36 / 365
Boat Crossing the Street
A shot of Lock 44 (aka the Big Chute) in action on the Trent-Severn Waterway, near Coldwater, Ontario.
30th August 2025
30th Aug 25
Tim Krywulak
ace
@mytogblog
I'm the host and producer of the "My Tog Blog About Awesome Content Creation" podcast. I've been a digital creator for four years and have nearly...
Photo Details
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS Rebel T7
Taken
30th August 2025 4:35pm
Tags
road
,
big
,
boat
,
ontario
,
chute
,
coldwater
