20210628_203317

This is the little map Anne texted me to help me find the Mississippi Kite nest that people have been excited about around here. (A lifer for me!) Forgot to take a pic but it would have been a blurry dot with my phone camera anyway. But with binoculars, I could see the mama(?) with her dark eyes sitting on the nest! Kind of like a really big pigeon, but exciting nonetheless. (Also today, shared about learning how to wait at the NH meeting. Let discomfort be your guide.)