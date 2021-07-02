Previous
20210702_193140 by myunghee
6 / 365

20210702_193140

Lounge Bunny got this close to me while I was on my Friday night Zoom meeting outside! Cheeky little thing. Bro 2 came over earlier in the day to try to fix our leaking toilets. He fixed one of them. Brothers are the best.
2nd July 2021 2nd Jul 21

Myung Hee in MD

@myunghee
