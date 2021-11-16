Previous
Dreamblade! by myzsteriousmizsterjones
16 / 365

Dreamblade!

Somehow this was the only opportunity I had to take a photo today. I played Dreamblade, a collectible miniatures game, with "J". He beat me fair and square, I admit, but it was a lot closer than it usually is when I play him!

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Dreamblade if you're interested.
