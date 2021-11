"I'm hiding in here! Go away and find your own hiding place!"(Ahem.)Someone (the lovely @pogodragon ) bought me a parrot for Christmas one year. Not any old parrot though, oh no. This parrot is magic^H^H^H^H^Hmetal, meaning her upkeep is quite cheep (ouch! even I groaned at that one!).She is sometimes shy, and does not like soup. Of great advantage to people who take photos, she does not fly away as soon as a camera appears!