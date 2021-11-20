Sign up
20 / 365
Hoist by own wotsit
When I bought this house one of the things I "inherited" was an old hoist/winch, which this is a detail from.
I've been trying to get rid of it ever since I bought the place. I'm rather glad, now, that I didn't manage to do so.
20th November 2021
20th Nov 21
The Myzsterious M...
@myzsteriousmizsterjones
Got a voodoo head on a lucky charm. Software developer by day. Sleeper by night. In my free time I fail at DIY and gardening, and am...
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
Tags
rust
,
wire
,
cable
,
industrial
,
patina
,
grime
,
winch
,
hoist
