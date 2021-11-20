Previous
Hoist by own wotsit by myzsteriousmizsterjones
Hoist by own wotsit

When I bought this house one of the things I "inherited" was an old hoist/winch, which this is a detail from.

I've been trying to get rid of it ever since I bought the place. I'm rather glad, now, that I didn't manage to do so.
20th November 2021

The Myzsterious M...

@myzsteriousmizsterjones
Got a voodoo head on a lucky charm. Software developer by day. Sleeper by night. In my free time I fail at DIY and gardening, and am...
