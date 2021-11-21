Previous
"I've been down here before and know the way out." by myzsteriousmizsterjones
21 / 365

"I've been down here before and know the way out."

For the Capture52 Challenge, "Daily Routine".

The routine refers to the cup of tea rather than falling down a hole. Where would I be without my daily cuppa, 'eh?

I didn't get the angle right on this, but ah well.

West Wing quote: https://www.imdb.com/title/tt0200276/quotes/qt0530170
21st November 2021 21st Nov 21

Sporen Maken
Totally feel you in this one
November 21st, 2021  
Mags ace
Great quote! Nice shot and I love your mug! Reminds me of a similar story about a donkey that fell down a well. http://sites.edb.utexas.edu/resilienceeducation/inspiring-stories/the-farmer-and-the-donkey/ =)
November 21st, 2021  
