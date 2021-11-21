Sign up
21 / 365
"I've been down here before and know the way out."
For the Capture52 Challenge, "Daily Routine".
The routine refers to the cup of tea rather than falling down a hole. Where would I be without my daily cuppa, 'eh?
I didn't get the angle right on this, but ah well.
West Wing quote:
https://www.imdb.com/title/tt0200276/quotes/qt0530170
21st November 2021
21st Nov 21
2
0
Tags
black and white
,
blackandwhite
,
tea
,
mug
,
monochrome
,
bw
,
cuppa
,
b-and-w
,
52wc-2021-w47
,
tea please black no sugar
Sporen Maken
Totally feel you in this one
November 21st, 2021
Mags
ace
Great quote! Nice shot and I love your mug! Reminds me of a similar story about a donkey that fell down a well.
http://sites.edb.utexas.edu/resilienceeducation/inspiring-stories/the-farmer-and-the-donkey/
=)
November 21st, 2021
