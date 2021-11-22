(High) Keys I haven't lost yet

I am infamous for losing keys, and a nice man I know gave me a keyring so I wouldn't ever lose any ever again. These aren't the keys I haven't lost, these are the keys I've lost the locks for. You know how it is, you move house and daren't throw away the keys you've got in case you need to unlock something you've packed away, so you keep all of the keys. Then at the new house the previous owners have left behind loads of keys to your new house but some of them don't seem to fit any lock in the house, so you gain more keys. I've moved house at least 12 times, so... lots of keys!



I was going for a high key image with this (I couldn't resist the pun with the subject matter) but I might have just got something over-exposed instead.