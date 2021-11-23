Go to work on an egg

I thought I'd probably have to do quite a bit of work on this egg because I took it in a hurry (eat, or take endless photos of your breakfast going cold? That's an easy question, really!), but apart from straightening (I seem to always be 1-2° off from true when I take photos) this is not only straight-out-of-camera, it's also the one and only photo I took. Once in a while the luck I experience is the good kind!



(Another go at a high key shot, because it's fun.



I think if I did it over then I'd place the spoon behind the egg cup, but hey, I'm happy enough with what I've got :) )