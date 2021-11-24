As a Rule...

...nothing goes right.



I'd intended today#s shot to be similar to yesterday's - I was planning on "smashing" the egg on camera. Or at least pre-smashing it, just capturing the spoon whistling down towards the egg. What I thought was, if I take a photo of the egg then a separate shot of the moving spoon, then combining them in the "darkroom", I could have several attempts at capturing the movement without worrying about breaking the egg.



So Mizster Jones took the photo of the egg, and everything was lovely. He removed the egg and... the light changed significantly. It hadn't been bright and sunny to start with, but it suddenly went very dim. The white background was now grey, meaning it would have made the image merging more difficult.



So here, have this instead.



I'm sure there's a decent photo involving this folding ruler somewhere, though I'm not convinced this is it (it's a subject to revisit, maybe), so quite heavily edited in an attempt to add some kind of interestingess (totally a word!) to it.