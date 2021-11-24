Previous
As a Rule... by myzsteriousmizsterjones
24 / 365

As a Rule...

...nothing goes right.

I'd intended today#s shot to be similar to yesterday's - I was planning on "smashing" the egg on camera. Or at least pre-smashing it, just capturing the spoon whistling down towards the egg. What I thought was, if I take a photo of the egg then a separate shot of the moving spoon, then combining them in the "darkroom", I could have several attempts at capturing the movement without worrying about breaking the egg.

So Mizster Jones took the photo of the egg, and everything was lovely. He removed the egg and... the light changed significantly. It hadn't been bright and sunny to start with, but it suddenly went very dim. The white background was now grey, meaning it would have made the image merging more difficult.

So here, have this instead.

I'm sure there's a decent photo involving this folding ruler somewhere, though I'm not convinced this is it (it's a subject to revisit, maybe), so quite heavily edited in an attempt to add some kind of interestingess (totally a word!) to it.
24th November 2021 24th Nov 21

The Myzsterious M...

@myzsteriousmizsterjones
Got a voodoo head on a lucky charm. Software developer by day. Sleeper by night. In my free time I fail at DIY and gardening, and am...
moni kozi ace
Well... the ruler elements converge to the right. So the point of the ruler is right. So much for the rule 😀
I'm just trying to be supportive
November 24th, 2021  
Shutterbug ace
Nice recovery. I think on a different day, you can retry your eggsperiment.
November 24th, 2021  
The Myzsterious Mizster Jones
lol, @monikozi Thank you for the humour and the support :)
November 24th, 2021  
The Myzsterious Mizster Jones
@shutterbug49 Maybe, one day. I thought I was on an (egg) roll!
November 24th, 2021  
