27 / 365
More white on white
Piece of onion skin on a chopping board.
I left it way too late in the day to take my daily photo, yesterday :-(
27th November 2021
27th Nov 21
The Myzsterious M...
@myzsteriousmizsterjones
Got a voodoo head on a lucky charm. Software developer by day. Sleeper by night. In my free time I fail at DIY and gardening, and am...
27
photos
18
followers
22
following
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
Tags
onion
,
white-on-white
,
too-late
moni kozi
ace
But this gies so well for a white absract!
November 28th, 2021
