Take my picture! by mzzhope
Take my picture!

I just love when the titmice and chickadees come to visit.
14th January 2020 14th Jan 20

Hope D Jennings

@mzzhope
Thank you for your visits, comments and FAVs. If I don’t thank you on my image it’s because I would rather spend time visiting...
Amanda Thepanda
Very sweet
January 15th, 2020  
Barb ace
Cute capture!
January 15th, 2020  
