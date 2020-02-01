Previous
Frosty by mzzhope
Photo 1074

Frosty

Frost on the windshield with the woods in the background.
Its time for Black and White February!
This week is Forms in Nature .

http://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/43099/february-is-almost-here-it-s-time-for-a-flash-of-red
1st February 2020 1st Feb 20

Hope D Jennings

@mzzhope
