Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Photo 1086
Window Frame
For Flash of Red day of Architecture week.
My exterior cabin window frames are burgundy , I edited them a bit redder.Taken from inside my dining room. My neighbor’s cabin is in the distance.
13th February 2020
13th Feb 20
Hope D Jennings
ace
@mzzhope
Thank you for your visits, comments and FAVs. If I don’t thank you on my image it’s because I would rather spend time visiting...
3150
photos
225
followers
137
following
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS REBEL SL1
Taken
13th February 2020 10:37pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
window
,
for2020
Barb
ace
I love this, Hope! Fav
February 14th, 2020
Kim
ace
Love the strong lines and textures. Nice subtle flash of red.
February 14th, 2020
