Window Frame by mzzhope
Photo 1086

Window Frame

For Flash of Red day of Architecture week.
My exterior cabin window frames are burgundy , I edited them a bit redder.Taken from inside my dining room. My neighbor’s cabin is in the distance.
13th February 2020 13th Feb 20

Hope D Jennings

Thank you for your visits, comments and FAVs. If I don’t thank you on my image it’s because I would rather spend time visiting...
Barb ace
I love this, Hope! Fav
February 14th, 2020  
Kim ace
Love the strong lines and textures. Nice subtle flash of red.
February 14th, 2020  
