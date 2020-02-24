Sign up
Photo 1097
Tufted Titmouse in high key
I watched this little one doing his frantic mating dance and call for fifteen minutes. No luck today,buddy. I am going try to alternate high key and low key this week for FOR2020
24th February 2020
24th Feb 20
Hope D Jennings
ace
@mzzhope
Thank you for your visits, comments and FAVs. If I don’t thank you on my image it’s because I would rather spend time visiting...
Photo Details
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS REBEL SL1
Taken
25th February 2020 1:04am
Tags
bird
,
high
,
key
,
titmouse
,
hdjbw
,
for2020
katy
ace
really nice Hope
February 25th, 2020
Lin
ace
Wonderful!
February 25th, 2020
