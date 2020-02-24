Previous
Tufted Titmouse in high key by mzzhope
Tufted Titmouse in high key

I watched this little one doing his frantic mating dance and call for fifteen minutes. No luck today,buddy. I am going try to alternate high key and low key this week for FOR2020
24th February 2020 24th Feb 20

Hope D Jennings

@mzzhope
Thank you for your visits, comments and FAVs. If I don’t thank you on my image it’s because I would rather spend time visiting...
katy ace
really nice Hope
February 25th, 2020  
Lin ace
Wonderful!
February 25th, 2020  
