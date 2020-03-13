Sign up
Photo 1115
Early Buzz
This early blooming andromeda attracted a sleepy bee.
It was a weird 70 degrees today.
The buzz is...Spring is coming!
13th March 2020
13th Mar 20
Hope D Jennings
ace
@mzzhope
Thank you for your visits, comments and FAVs. If I don’t thank you on my image it’s because I would rather spend time visiting...
Views
5
Album
365
Camera
PENTAX K-3
Taken
13th March 2020 4:22pm
Tags
flower
,
early
,
bee
,
spring
,
shrub
