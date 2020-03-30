Sign up
Photo 1132
Soothing
“Nature in her green, tranquil woods heals and soothes all afflictions.”
-John Muir
30th March 2020
30th Mar 20
Hope D Jennings
ace
@mzzhope
Thank you for your visits, comments and FAVs. If I don’t thank you on my image it’s because I would rather spend time visiting...
3234
photos
238
followers
153
following
Photo Details
4
4
1
1
1
1
365
365
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX70 HS
Taken
30th March 2020 4:24pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Public
Public
Flashback
View
Louise & Ken
ace
Ah, such truth in that! I'll even look closely at what I have in my own backyard! We have time to reflect now!
March 31st, 2020
