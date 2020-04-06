Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 1139
Medicine
“Flowers always make people better, happier, and more helpful: they are sunshine, food and medicine to the soul.” -Luther Burbank
6th April 2020
6th Apr 20
2
2
Tags
flowers
,
grass
,
spring
Elizabeth
ace
Pretty shot: love the quote.
April 7th, 2020
Diana
ace
Ever so true, beautiful shot with lovely light and colours.
April 7th, 2020
