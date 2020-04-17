Previous
Constant by mzzhope
Photo 1150

Constant

“In joy or sadness, flowers are our constant friends.”
Okakura Kakuzo

The shape of these tiny lawn violets always draw me in.
17th April 2020 17th Apr 20

Hope D Jennings

