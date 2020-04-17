Sign up
Photo 1150
Constant
“In joy or sadness, flowers are our constant friends.”
Okakura Kakuzo
The shape of these tiny lawn violets always draw me in.
17th April 2020
17th Apr 20
Hope D Jennings
ace
@mzzhope
Thank you for your visits, comments and FAVs. If I don’t thank you on my image it’s because I would rather spend time visiting...
3275
photos
240
followers
156
following
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
PENTAX K-3
Taken
17th April 2020 4:26pm
Tags
leaves
,
macro
,
lawn
,
violets
