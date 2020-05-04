Sign up
Knot Bath
Watching this woody, I thought it was making a nest or digging for bugs. I was surprised and fascinated to see that water had collected on a tree knot and he was taking a shower!
4th May 2020
4th May 20
Hope D Jennings
ace
@mzzhope
Thank you for your visits, comments and FAVs. If I don’t thank you on my image it’s because I would rather spend time visiting...
Tags
tree
,
collage
,
woodpecker
Junko Y
ace
I love how you show the sequence! What fun.
May 5th, 2020
