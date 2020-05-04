Previous
Next
Knot Bath by mzzhope
Photo 1167

Knot Bath

Watching this woody, I thought it was making a nest or digging for bugs. I was surprised and fascinated to see that water had collected on a tree knot and he was taking a shower!
4th May 2020 4th May 20

Hope D Jennings

ace
@mzzhope
Thank you for your visits, comments and FAVs. If I don’t thank you on my image it’s because I would rather spend time visiting...
319% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Junko Y ace
I love how you show the sequence! What fun.
May 5th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise