Photo 1192
Another Invitation
Please join the ETSOOI ( edit the s*** out of it ) challenge . There are a few days left but you can tag any edited image from the challenge time frame! I have seen so many beautiful creations lately, so please tag some.
https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/43505/new-etsooi-120-come-play
29th May 2020
29th May 20
Hope D Jennings
ace
@mzzhope
Thank you for your visits, comments and FAVs. If I don’t thank you on my image it’s because I would rather spend time visiting...
Tags
hdjetsooi
Ethel
ace
You have turned this into a piece of art.
May 30th, 2020
Taffy
ace
Very creative, the way she's peeking out from the textures...so artistic.
May 30th, 2020
Elizabeth
ace
Looks like a gallery print!
May 30th, 2020
