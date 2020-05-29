Previous
Another Invitation by mzzhope
Photo 1192

Another Invitation

Please join the ETSOOI ( edit the s*** out of it ) challenge . There are a few days left but you can tag any edited image from the challenge time frame! I have seen so many beautiful creations lately, so please tag some.
https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/43505/new-etsooi-120-come-play
29th May 2020 29th May 20

Hope D Jennings

Ethel ace
You have turned this into a piece of art.
May 30th, 2020  
Taffy ace
Very creative, the way she's peeking out from the textures...so artistic.
May 30th, 2020  
Elizabeth ace
Looks like a gallery print!
May 30th, 2020  
