My Henri

I lost my boy today. He died peacefully in his sleep. My husband and I are heart broken and his best friend Harry is grieving too. They were truly bonded and it will take all of us time to adjust to life without our Henri . This is one of my favorite photos of him from several years ago. I feel like his sweetness shines through in this picture. I apologize for my lack of comments on your projects during the past few days. It has been a very rough week.