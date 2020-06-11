Previous
Little Guy by mzzhope
Little Guy

Bigger than a German Shepard , but small for a bear. We have seen this guy on several occasions. He has distinct facial markings .
11th June 2020 11th Jun 20

Hope D Jennings

Dustyloup ace
Ooh neat! He sure does have distinct markings!
June 11th, 2020  
Mallory ace
What a great capture! So cute by also kinda scary.
June 11th, 2020  
Jennie B. ace
Oh boy! He’s too close for me! Great shot though!
June 11th, 2020  
Linda Godwin
Must be so cool to have these as yard visitors!
June 11th, 2020  
