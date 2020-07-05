Sign up
Discuss
Photo 1229
Butterfly Song
“Butterflies… flowers that fly and all but sing.” ~ Robert Frost
Another shot from yesterday in the garden. Edited in DistressedFX for the ETSOOI challenge .
https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/43658/new-etsooi-21-starting-now
5th July 2020
5th Jul 20
Tags
hdjetsooi
,
etsooi-121
katy
ace
A beautiful edit especially for the challenge!
July 6th, 2020
