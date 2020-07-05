Previous
Butterfly Song by mzzhope
Photo 1229

Butterfly Song

“Butterflies… flowers that fly and all but sing.” ~ Robert Frost

Another shot from yesterday in the garden. Edited in DistressedFX for the ETSOOI challenge .
https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/43658/new-etsooi-21-starting-now
5th July 2020 5th Jul 20

Hope D Jennings

katy ace
A beautiful edit especially for the challenge!
July 6th, 2020  
