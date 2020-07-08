Previous
Next
Lunch Break by mzzhope
Photo 1232

Lunch Break

This squirrel, looking like she needs a manicure , stole a crust of bread from my neighbors trash. Bread isn’t good for wildlife, but trying telling them that!
8th July 2020 8th Jul 20

Hope D Jennings

ace
@mzzhope
Thank you for your visits, comments and FAVs. If I don’t thank you on my image it’s because I would rather spend time visiting...
337% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Kathy ace
It smells good and tastes good. Kind of like McDonalds. Nice close up shot of the squirrel. So many textures are exquisitely visible.
July 9th, 2020  
katy ace
My word! Were you lying on the ground with him? This is such a perfect close-up it looks as if you were dining together.

This is what happens when beauty parlors are closed for months! Nails get too long! FAV
July 9th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise