Now we wait.. by mzzhope
Now we wait..

I expected this Eastern Black Swallowtail butterfly chrysalis to be brown . Usually they will be brown if they pupate on a stick.But I guess because the enclosure is on my screened in porch surrounded by woodland ....green it is!
So now we wait.
9th July 2020 9th Jul 20

Hope D Jennings

@mzzhope
