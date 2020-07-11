Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1235
Drip Dry
This young blue jay is fresh from a bath.
For the wet animal portrait challenge
11th July 2020
11th Jul 20
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Hope D Jennings
ace
@mzzhope
Thank you for your visits, comments and FAVs. If I don’t thank you on my image it’s because I would rather spend time visiting...
3418
photos
254
followers
170
following
338% complete
View this month »
1229
1230
1231
1232
1233
1234
1235
1236
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
365
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX70 HS
Taken
11th July 2020 4:31pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
blue
,
bird
,
jay
,
julyap20
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close