Sustenance by mzzhope
Photo 1240

Sustenance

“I don't feed the birds because they need me; I feed the birds because I need them.”
-Kathi Hutton

For the stop-action challenge
16th July 2020 16th Jul 20

Hope D Jennings

@mzzhope
Walks @ 7 ace
Nice one
July 17th, 2020  
Hope D Jennings ace
@joysabin thank you!
July 17th, 2020  
