Photo 1244
Pink and Browns
Loved how this beetle was the same color as the center of the coneflower. Wonderful camouflage. Nature is amazing .From the 16th. To darn hot for photos today.
20th July 2020
20th Jul 20
Hope D Jennings
ace
@mzzhope
Thank you for your visits, comments and FAVs. If I don’t thank you on my image it’s because I would rather spend time visiting...
Photo Details
Views
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
PENTAX K-3
Taken
16th July 2020 12:44pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
flower
,
insect
