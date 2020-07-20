Previous
Pink and Browns by mzzhope
Photo 1244

Pink and Browns

Loved how this beetle was the same color as the center of the coneflower. Wonderful camouflage. Nature is amazing .From the 16th. To darn hot for photos today.
20th July 2020

Hope D Jennings

