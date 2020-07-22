Previous
About Rust by mzzhope
About Rust

Wow! I found this fact to be cool...

“You know, rust is just oxidation. The same chemical process as fire. Oxygen interacts with steel, electrons drift from one element to the other. So really, rust is a slow fire. Isn't that weird? Water causes something to burn.”
― Leah Raeder

For the Eye of the Beholder Challenge

22nd July 2020 22nd Jul 20

Hope D Jennings

