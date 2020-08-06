Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 1261
Too Soon
Found this oak branch laying in the grass after the storm. The sun was hitting it just right. The acorns are not fully formed and fell too soon.
6th August 2020
6th Aug 20
0
0
Hope D Jennings
ace
@mzzhope
Thank you for your visits, comments and FAVs. If I don’t thank you on my image it’s because I would rather spend time visiting...
3450
photos
252
followers
171
following
345% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
365
Camera
PENTAX K-3
Taken
6th August 2020 5:27pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
macro
,
acorns
,
macro-innature
